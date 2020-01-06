Snow and Rough Seas as Cold Front “Hephaestion” Settles over Greece

ATHENS – With Greece firmly in the grip of the new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ on Monday, most of the country experienced rain, sleet, snow and icy temperatures, especially the eastern mainland. Stormy conditions also prevailed at sea, with the National Observatory of Athens weather stations recording winds speeds reaching 161 km/hour in Paximada, Karystos and 147 km/hour south of Tinos on Monday morning.

Snow was falling in five prefectures of Central Greece, with snow chains or snow tyres needed in many parts of the road network. In Attica, the Penteli-Nea Makri road was closed due to the snow.

A sailing ban was imposed at the Attica ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio due to winds reaching 11 Beaufort in the Aegean.

During the course of the day, snowfall is expected to gradually be confined to Attica, Viotia and Evia and the mountains of Crete. Strong rains will fall in the Aegean and especially Crete, where problems may occur.

Areas of northern Greece may have sunshine but temperatures will remain low.

Penteli-Nea Makri road closed to traffic due to snowfall

Police on Monday closed the road from Penteli to Nea Makri in Attica due to snowfall, from Agios Petros to the 414 Penteli Military Hospital in both directions. Snow chains or snow tyres are also essential from the 5th kilometre of the old Athens-Thiva national road in the lanes toward Mandra and in both lanes from the 27th kilometre of the same road, in the Kaza area.

Ferries forbidden to set sail from Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio

No ferries were being allowed to set sail from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio on Monday due to strong northerly winds of up to 11 Beaufort in the Aegean.

There were also no ferries going to the Saronic Gulf islands while the Kavala-Prinos, Kyllini-Zakynthos and Kyllini-Kefallonia ferry lines remained closed.

Passengers intending to travel on Monday were advised to check with port authorities or their travel agents for possible modifications or cancellations of scheduled ferry journeys due to the bad weather.