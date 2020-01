Dear friends, it’s good to be back!

Happy New Year, health and happiness to all of you.

I could hardly have picked a more pleasant topic for a new beginning of this column– after a necessary, six month absence, due to a potential conflict in my previous position– from what it will deal with today: The decision to restart work at the Church of St. Nicholas at Ground Zero – with a completion date set for September 11, 2021 – which was …