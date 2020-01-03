Labros Filippou Presents The Peasant on January 4 in NYC

NEW YORK – Labros Filippou presents The Peasant, a production by Globe Entertainment and Kiklos Festival NYC, featuring Ismail Lumanovski (NY Gypsy All-Stars) and Keita Ogawa (Snarky Puppy) at DROM, 85 Avenue A on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, on Saturday, Jan. 4, doors open 7 PM, show at 8 PM.

With Byzantine hymns, Roma music, Greek folk, Asia Minor rebetiko, Avant-garde, Punk, Classical Opera, Spoken word poetry, The Peasant is a unique production, under the auspices of the Consulate General of Greece in New York.

Countertenor operatic vocals meet the most instinctive side of human nature, the one that looks more like an animal than a civilized person.

The Peasant is raw and naked. He is vibrating. He comes from the mountains. He syncs with the mountains and delivers.

The Peasant comes to sing opera. His truth is raw. He stands on roots. He knows no language – he makes his own. The Peasant breaks free every moment. He belongs to no gender – he belongs to all genders. He lives in a body of an animal, he sings with a voice of an angel. The Peasant knows nothing.

A World Dionysian orgy of sounds and melodies, with an eastern voice and western scent. An ancient rooted rock n’ roll journey from the old times, that lands in the ‘here and now’ connecting with the modern habits of today’s cultures.

The Peasant show is a calling to oneness. A musical experience beyond art.

Tickets are available online: www.dromnyc.com.