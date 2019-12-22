Christmas Trees in Athens’ Anarchist Neighborhood Burned Down

ATHENS – There weren’t any claims of responsibility but a Christmas tree set up in the anarchist dominated neighborhood of Exarchia where police have been cracking down was burned to the ground – as was another set up shortly after.

The trees were in the main square of the neighborhood where Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, from the New Democracy government that is the ideological enemy of the anarchists, said would be renovated, with critics objecting, saying its character would be changed.

Authorities said they believe that anti-establishment groups were behind the torchings although it wasn’t explained how burning a Christmas tree was an act of rebellion, and happened after the mayor applauded setting up the second tree before it was burned.

Bakoyannis had vowed to replace it, saying “no one can burn Christmas.” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has sent squadrons of police into the area to restore law-and-order after the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA was accusing of condoning violence there.