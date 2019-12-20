Aegean Airlines Receives Its First A320neo Airbus

ATHENS – Aegean Airlines received on Thursday its first new aircraft A320neo at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse.

The Greek aircarrier will receive at least 46 new A320neo and A321neo aircraft of total cost 6 billion dollars until 2024. Another 16 Airbus were added in the initial order made in June 2018 for 30 aeroplanes thanks to the support of financial organisations.

It it reminded that the agreement with Airbus constitutes the largest private investment in Greece and opens a new page in Aegean’s development course.