8.0 M Euros to Be Chanelled into Promoting Greece’s Tourism Product in 2020

ATHENS – The tourism ministry, in the context of its efforts for partnership governance focused on regional development, on Tuesday held the first session of the regional tourism council. Participants included the ministry’s leadership and regional governors, as well as representatives of regional tourist programmes.

Following a presentation of Greece’s international promotional campaign for tourism in 2020, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis announced that the council will convene every two months.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis underlined that the 8.0-million-euro programme for promoting Greece’s tourism product will start earlier than in previous years, in January 2020.

He explained that 70 percent of the campaign makes use of digital tools and targets the markets of Europe, USA and Canada. It is an innovative communications campaign and will adopt a different approach for each type of media. At the same time GNTO will be present in 47 international tourism fairs with new pavilions. According to Fragakis, the pavilions will no longer be decorated with photos as all promotional material will henceforth be digital.