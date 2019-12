NEW YORK – The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue provided the dramatic setting for the MetLiveArts and American Ballet Theatre (ABT) event on December 3 which presented a preview of the new ballet Of Love and Rage by ABT’s Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky, inspired by the first Greek novel, Callirhoe, written by Chariton of Aphrodisias in the 1st century AD.

Set in ancient Greece, around 400 BC, the thrilling new production recounts the epic tale of legendary beauty …