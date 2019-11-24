$300,000 Donated at 17th National Philoptochos Children’s Medical Fund Luncheon in Chicago

By Anthe Mitrakos November 24, 2019

The Ladies of Philoptochos with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Bishop Apostolos of Medeia at the 2019 Chidren's Medical Fund Luncheon. (Photo by by Bill Melonides)

CHICAGO – An astonishing number of individuals – more than 1,100 – came together under one roof in support of the Metropolis of Chicago’s hospitals and children’s programs at the sold out National Philoptochos Children’s Medical Fund (CMF) Luncheon at the Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, November 16.

Established in 1989, the CMF has raised over $3.8 million for grants, medical programs, and facilities that offer care, treatment, innovative research, and cures for children in the U.S. and abroad. A …

