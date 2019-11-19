AFILJM Annual Benefit Cocktail Reception, Nov. 19 in NYC

NEW YORK – New York City Jewelry Week (NYCJW) 2019 continues with The American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (AFILJM) annual benefit cocktail reception to honor Ilias Lalaounis’ heritage. The event takes place at Winston Watcher Fine Art, 530 West 25th Street in Manhattan, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7-9 PM.

The guests of honor are Deputy Minister for Greeks Living Abroad Antonis H. Diamataris and Town & Country magazine Editor-in-Chief Stellene Volandes.

The American Friends of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum and the ILJM are devoted to promoting collaborative relationships among U.S. museums and non-profits to further the Museum’s mission of preserving, documenting, and studying ancient and contemporary jewelry. Additionally, they give prominence to educational initiatives that examine the history of jewelry and the development of cultural activities in the US through educational and professional programs, scholarships, and exchanges.

AFILJM is a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt corporation, founded in 2014 to strengthen ties between the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum and the American public. Donations to AFILJM are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

AFILJM is a Premier partner of NYCJW 2019.

For info and tickets please contact info@afiljm.org.