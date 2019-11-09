Hellenic Bar Association Awards $50,000 in Scholarships at 69th Annual Gala

CHICAGO – The Hellenic Bar Association Foundation celebrated its 69th Annual Scholarship Ball, awarding a total of $50,000 in scholarships to five students at the Fairmont Hotel on November 2. Some 275 Hellenes and philhellenes in the fields of law, education, and business were in attendance to honor the younger generation and support them in their pursuit of success. With the cost of legal education having skyrocketed in recent years, it is not uncommon for students today to carry some …