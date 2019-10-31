Nounós Creamery Partnering with Loumidis Foods

NEW YORK – Co-founded by Steven Ioannou and his Nounó (Godfather) John Belesis, Nounós Creamery, the brand known for having the only FDA approved cheesecloth strained Greek yogurt in the U.S., has partnered with Loumidis Foods to expand its supply into foodservices such as restaurants and cafes across the Northeast as well as other parts of the U.S. and Canada through distributors and direct pick up.

Nounós Creamery will be providing Loumidis Foods’ customers a variety of its small batch, handcrafted yogurts including a 10LB …