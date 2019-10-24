HACF Presented Socrates Now at Kaufman Music Center in New York

NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presented Socrates Now on October 23, at the Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan. The 90-minute solo performance-discourse led by award-winning actor, director, and producer Yannis Simonides, captures the essence of Socratic ethics while engaging the audience to think, question, and, perhaps, reconsider.

First presented by Elliniko Theatro in New York in 2004, Socrates Now has since been performed to great acclaim at the United Nations, the Athens Agora, …