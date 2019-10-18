Maria Menounos Says Mom’s Brain Cancer Back

Greek-American TV entertainment reporter Maria Menounos said recent medical results showed a brain tumor diagnosed in her mother, Litsa, has come back as both try to deal with the news.

“My mum, we found out recently, has had a tumor recurrence,” the reporter said on her Better Together podcast.

“When you have glioblastoma, that’s to be expected in a sense, but something that you never want to hear happen. So, it’s been a rough little time…and so I woke up with a vision and asked God where do I take her? What do I do? And last time I took her to Mexico, so I thought I’ll take her there again.”

Maria had also been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor while her mother was battling with the same disease. Since Maria’s recovery she has been working on Better Together, which brings health experts and celebrities on the show to discuss life improvement tips and how to make it better.

She also told her listeners that recent tests revealed her mother’s blood cells’ “killing ability has gone down tremendously,” which she believes is due to the tumor coming back.