Hierarchy of the Church of Greece Elects Three New Metropolitans

ATHENS – The Holy Synod of the Hierarchy of the Church of Greece elected three new Metropolitans who had the support of His Beatitude Archbishop Ieoronymos of Athens and All Greece. They were elected without any difficulties.

The up to now Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Athens, Bishop Symeon of Thespies, was elected Metropolitan of Fthiotida with 62 votes. His candidacy has obtained an absolute majority of the votes cast, which shows that Archbishop Ieronymos had no opposition within the Hierarchy.

Archimandrite Ieronymos Karmas was elected Metropolitan of Kalavrita and Aigialeia receiving 74 votes, demonstrating that the Hierarchy recognized his long service in the Secretariat of the Holy Synod and his calm and cooperative character.

Archimandrite Hierotheos Kalogeropoulos was elected Metropolitan of Lemnos with 61 votes. He was former Chancellor of the Metropolis of Mesogea and succeeded the late Metropolitan Ierotheos of Lemnos who died forty days ago.