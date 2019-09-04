PM Mitsotakis to Meet Cypriot President Anastasiades on Sep 10

By ANA September 4, 2019

FILE - Cyprus Republic President Nicos Anastasiades welcomes Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Nicosia, on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo by PM Press Office/Dimitris Papamitsos via Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades will meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on September 10, at Maximos Mansion in Athens, was announced by Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Tuesday evening.

According to Prodromou, President Anastasiades briefed Mitsotakis on consultations with UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute, and also heard the Greek Premier’s thoughts on potentially ‘restarting negotiations’.

“Cyprus and Greece are fully aligned on mutually set targets,” reads the Cypriot statement, while “during their talks they (Anastasiades-Mitsotakis) agreed to meet in Athens for a thorough discussion about the full planning and coordination of the next steps,” Prodromou said.

