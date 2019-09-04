PM Mitsotakis to Meet Cypriot President Anastasiades on Sep 10

ATHENS – Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades will meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on September 10, at Maximos Mansion in Athens, was announced by Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou on Tuesday evening.

According to Prodromou, President Anastasiades briefed Mitsotakis on consultations with UN special envoy on the Cyprus dispute Jane Holl Lute, and also heard the Greek Premier’s thoughts on potentially ‘restarting negotiations’.

“Cyprus and Greece are fully aligned on mutually set targets,” reads the Cypriot statement, while “during their talks they (Anastasiades-Mitsotakis) agreed to meet in Athens for a thorough discussion about the full planning and coordination of the next steps,” Prodromou said.