Sunny Weather Throughout Greece on Saturday

Sunny weather is forecast on Saturday, with moderate to strong winds reaching up to 7 Beaufort on the mainland and 8 Beaufort in the north Aegean.

Temperatures will range between 18-36C in northern Greece, from 18C to 39C in the west and Ionian islands, between 20C and 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia, from 23-36 C on the islands of the Aegean.

Sunny in Attica, with north northeasterly winds of 5-7 Beaufort and temperatures between 26C and 35C. Same in Thessaloniki, with variable winds and temperatures from 24C to 35C.