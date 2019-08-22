Over 100 Migrants and Refugees Rescued on Thursday Off the Islands of Lesvos and Kos

Greek coast guard and Frontex located and rescued a total of 107 foreign nationals in two separate incidents on Thursday morning in the Aegean sea.

The first incident occurred in the sea region of Korakas, Lesvos island when a Greek coast guard patrol vessel located a dinghy with 56 migrants and refugees on board. The foreign nationals were transferred to the port of Skala.

Early Thursday a Frontex vessel located a dinghy carrying 51 foreign nationals off the island of Kos. The Frontex vessel assisted by a Greek coast guard boat rescued and transferred the migrants and refugees to the port of Kos.