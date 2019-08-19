University of Thessaloniki Students Bring Back 5 Medals from Intern’l Math Competition

A group of students from the Aristotelian University of Thessaloniki returned to their university’s home base on Monday with five medals from the International Mathematics Competition-IMC in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria .

The seven students competed with fellow college students in Algebra, Mathematical Analysis, Geometry and Combinatorics, garnering a silver medal, four bronze ones and two honorary mentions among a total of 360 competitors from 64 countries.

There were first-, second- and third-year students students, mostly from the UThessaloniki’s engineering department. They were selected through a competition held by the Mathematics Dept. in May 2019, and their trip was funded by the university.

They were accompanied by a professor of the department at the competition, which took place at the American University of Bulgaria, organized by University College London.

It’s the sixth year UThessaloniki takes part in it.