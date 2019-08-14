PM Mitsotakis: EU Solidarity to Be Expressed in Practice in Cases of Natural Disaster

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with European Commissioner for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides. Photo by PM Office/Dimitris Papamitsos.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday referred to the need the European solidarity to be expressed in practice in cases of natural disasters after his meeting with European Commissioner for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides at the Maximos mansion.

Mitsotakis also thanked Stylianides for EU’s immediate response to the Greek government’s request for assistance in the efforts to contain the wildfire raging on Evia and also for the establishment of rescEU mechanism.

He said that at European Council level, he will support the strengthening of the mechanism.

