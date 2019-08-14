EU Commissioner Stylianides: The European Solidarity is Now Something Tangible

ATHENS – European Commissioner Christos Stylianides on Wednesday estimated that according to his experience as Commissioner and the wildfires he saw in many places, the condition on Evia was and continues to be very difficult.

In statements after his meeting in Athens with Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chryssohoidis, thanked and congratulated all the responsible and the firefighters.

He pointed out the importance of the European solidarity noting that the rescEU mechanism was activated and the first firefighting aircraft from Italy has already arrived while a second one is expected soon. An aircraft from Spain is also arrive to Greece while the Croatian authorities are convening on if they will sent two firefighting aircrafts as the country is also facing high risk of fire.

“Taking into account that a large number of firefighting forces were sent the major wildfires on the Canary islands, we still have the presence of European solidarity in Greece” he said adding that now the European solidarity is something tangible.

The European Commissioner said that what is necessary is preparation and prevention against the wildfires recorded due to the climate change.