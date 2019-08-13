PM Mitsotakis at Fire Brigade’s Ops Center: Protecting Human Lives First and Foremost

Current conditions at central Evia, where a raging fire has led to the evacuation of residents in four villages, “are extremely difficult and the state’s first and foremost concern is to protect human lives,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after arriving at the Fire Brigade’s Unified Coordination Operations Center in Halandri shortly before 21.00.

Mitsotakis was briefed on developments in fighting the fire, which has destroyed homes in one of the four villages but has not claimed any victims.

The premier was welcomed at the ops center by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who extolled the continuous efforts of fire fighters the past five days over several fire breakouts including Evia, and said that the state responded immediately and comprehensively. He also confirmed that Croatia and Italy were sending four Canadair firefighting planes arriving on Wednesday morning, after the EU activated its emergency mechanism for disasters following a Greek request.

Also at the Center are Fire Brigade chief Vassilis Mattheopoulos and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who was briefed on the assistance of the armed forces in firefighting efforts. Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis, and the chiefs of Hellenic National Defense General Staff and of the Hellenic Air Force.