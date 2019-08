Events celebrating the full moon of August at archaeological sites throughout Greece will conclude by Sunday, August 19, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday.

This year’s full moon, on Thursday, coincides with the holiday of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary (Panagia). The events began on Sunday, August 11 and the annual celebration has been held since 1999.

An English-language listing of events, by Greek region, is appended to this article.

Entrance is free to the public.

Events 2019