High Temperatures to Continue in Greece on Monday

ATHENS – The high temperatures will continue to prevail in Greece on Monday, in some cases the thermometre will show 40 on the Celsius scale, the Athens Observatory’s meteo service said on Sunday.

Specifically, the temperatures in western Macedonia will range between 18C-35C and from 19C to 39C in the rest of Macedonia and in Thrace. The highest temperatures are expected in the western parts of the mainland reaching 40C.

However, the temperatures in Athens will be low reaching up to 32C while the highest temperatures in Thessaloniki will be 35C.