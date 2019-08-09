PM Mitsotakis Meets with French Finance Minister Le Maire

By ANA August 9, 2019

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks with the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with visiting French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

The meeting that was held ahead of Mitsotakis’ imminent visit to Paris focused on the bilateral relations, the Greek government’s growth framework and the growth prospects in Europe.

After the end of the meeting, the French Minister posted on his twitter account. “Very good discussion with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the future of the eurozone and the strengthening of our bilateral economic and financial relation”.

