Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs Expresses Condolences on US Mass Shootings

ATHENS – The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday posted a message on Twitter concerning the mass shooting at a Walmart store at the US border city of El Paso on Saturday, which claimed the lives of at least 20 people, and another mass shooting at Dayton, Ohio, early on Sunday, which claimed the lives of at least nine people.

“Profoundly shocked by appalling mass-shooting attacks in ElPaso, Texas & Dayton, Ohio, our thoughts go out to all those affected. Most sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Greece stands in full solidarity with the people & government of the U.S.” reads the message of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.