Crete Prosecutor Releases Hotel Workers Where 8-Year-Old Girl Drowned on Wedn.

HERAKLION, Crete – A Crete prosecutor on Friday released two women who were detained on Thursday after the drowning of an 8-year-old Israeli girl at the swimming pool of a hotel the women were managing temporarily.

The two foreign nationals, 42 and 56, were arrested for manslaughter out of negligence after the incident at Chersonissos, east of Iraklio on Crete, on Wednesday evening.

The girl’s family departed for Israel on Friday with the body of their child, which was transfered from the Heraklion University Hospital. The hospital’s director, Giannnis Fanourgiakis, also told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) that “as far as the cause of death is concerned, all evidence correlates with drowning.”