Russians, Brits Top List of Cyprus Airbnb, Short-Term Renters

Cyprus’ short-term rentals through services such as Airbnb are most popular for Russian and British tourists as the phenomenon continues to spread.

Data from INSIDER showed that there were 12,500 Airbnb rental listings in Cyprus by January of this year, 89 percent of the homes, 10 percent private rooms and only one percent for those offering shared rooms.

Some 16% of Airbnb tenants in Cyprus over the past year came from Britain and Russia and 9 percent of Cypriots renting in their own country. They were followed by Germans and Americans at 5 percent and Israelis at 4 percent so far.

Statistics published in KPMG’s April 2019 report on the island’s real estate sector showede there were 37,862 rentals in 2018, an increase of 71 percent compared to the year before.

The first choice was Paphos with 16,922 visitors in 2018, followed by Larnaca with 12,450 visitors, Limassol with 10,323 visitors, Nicosia with 5,586 visitors and Famagusta with 3,078.