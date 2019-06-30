The Bureaucracy is Greece’s Number One Problem

If Alexis Tsipras or Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked me which of the great problems that plagues Greece causes the most problems for the country’s economic development – especially driving away investors – and as a consequence should be dealt with immediately, I would answer without a second thought: the bureaucracy.
If this problem is not addressed, at least to some degree, everything else that is done will be a waste.
The following lines, which describe a true …
1 Comment
The number one problem of the public and based on National Polls ..is fake news by TNH and Main stream Media!
The media is considered the most corrupted institution in the world ..and why not ..the people who own it are Aristocratic Billionaires like Rupert Murdock, representting the Fox News show of lies to sell wars and elections all in the interests of their owners ..the upper 1% of the population of the world ..who include the U.S , England, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.whose Global plan is to carve out complete ownership of the economic political and military of every independent country of the world…who will now report to this world body , replacnng the U.N !
Do you think ..Sheldon Adelman..the Jewish mafia Casino Mongrel does”;t control Donald Trump and Robert Menendez and the Degenerates in the Republican party who would kill their own mothers if she got in the way of their Global war march! This guy ..send 290 million dollars to the Republcian party and some of his best buddies.like Menedez…to breat international laws to threaten war with Iran, and support the aparthied state of Israel in partitioning Syria! Adelman ..owns the newspapwerf of Israel ..to sell his lies to represent his interests ..not Jews of Israel ..who would never tolerate , liek Christians and Jews in America…the war crimes of their government ..if they were told the truth, about who was the real terrorist of the world!
TNH…take ownership ..you are the problem !