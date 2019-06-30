The Bureaucracy is Greece’s Number One Problem

If Alexis Tsipras or Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked me which of the great problems that plagues Greece causes the most problems for the country’s economic development – especially driving away investors – and as a consequence should be dealt with immediately, I would answer without a second thought: the bureaucracy.

If this problem is not addressed, at least to some degree, everything else that is done will be a waste.

The following lines, which describe a true …