AHEPA Raising Funds for Wounded Warriors Service Dogs

The Past Supreme President of the Order of AHEPA Andrew C. Zachariades saluted the brothers of Holmdel AHEPA Chapter #517 for undertaking a national initiative for the fundraising of the K9 for Warriors program.

The program was presented at the 2016 National Convention and raises much needed funds to purchase service dogs for wounded warriors suffering from PTSD, as many veterans with PTSD commit suicide. The program already purchased the first dog from AHEPA Chapter 517 and the dog’s name is AHEPA!

Recently, Tony Phyrillas, Treasurer of the Berks County chapter of AHEPA presented a check for $1,000 to Pennsylvania AHEPA District Governor Charles Mackenzie to support the AHEPA Service Dogs for Warriors project. Each fully trained service dog costs $15,000. The AHEPA has donated $240,000 so far to provide 16 service dogs for veterans who are suffering from PTSD.