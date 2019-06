These are historic days for the Greek-American Community. These are days that will go a long way in determining the future of our Church in America and its relationship with our Ecumenical Patriarchate.

On Wednesday afternoon, our new Archbishop of America, Archbishop Elpidophoros, arrived from Constantinople, the seat of our Ecumenical Patriarchate to New York. We welcome him, on behalf of our Community, with warmth and respect, and offer him our best wishes.

Only 52 years …