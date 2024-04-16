x

April 16, 2024

Editorial

World Peace Is at Risk

April 16, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Mideast Tensions-Iran Drones
The following map locates Israel and Iran after Iran has fired drones at Israel (AP Graphic)

For years, Israel and Iran have been engaged in a silent struggle of mutual annihilation. Until now, they have done so through third parties, proxy wars, trying to avoid a broader war.

However, this phase of their relationship, or if you prefer, this ‘red line,’ was violated a few days ago by Iran’s direct attack on Israel.

This is a historic moment, but one that hopefully will not mark the beginning of great suffering for humanity.

Fortunately, Iran’s attack on Israel, using state-of-the-art weapons, was successfully countered by Israel. According to the Israeli government, 99% of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles were shot down.

This was greatly aided by the unusual warning, days in advance, from Iran that it would launch an attack, at a moment when the element of surprise is crucial in such situations.

The successful handling of the attack by Israel was greatly aided by the United States, which made it clear from the outset that it would not allow Israel’s security to be endangered. This is an alliance as close as few in human history.

In strictly military terms, Iran lost. However, it lost the battle, not the war.

The mere fact that it dared to violate the ‘red line’ of non-attack against Israel shows an advanced level of self-confidence. Moreover, the attack helps the regime regain some of its lost dignity due to the assassinations of military leaders and scientists by Israel through the years, and the unprecedented attack by Israel on an embassy building in Tehran.

After these events, peace in the world hangs by a thread.

The invasion of Russia into Ukraine was not enough; now we are just a few steps away from a wider war between a nuclear power (Israel) and another (Iran) on the verge of acquiring nuclear weapons.

And, of course, a conflict between these two states will inevitably involve America and possibly Russia as well.

It bears repeating: for the first time since World War II, the fate of the world hangs by a thread.

