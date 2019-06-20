Archbishop Elpidophoros Arrives, Greeted at JFK by the Greek-American Community (Video)

NEW YORK – His Eminence, the newly-elected Archbishop Elpidophoros was greeted warmly at JFK Airport in New York by the church hierarchs, priests, and the members of the Greek community.

Archbishop Elpidophoros who was smiling and cheerful in the reception room, was welcomed and praised by those present, accompanied by Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta and the fathers of Gedeon, Ioannikeio and Spyridon from the Holy Monastery of Halki.

Arrival of Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Posted by Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The faithful of all ages approached the new Archbishop and welcomed him, while the presence of little children, some of whom were dressed in traditional costume, was truly moving.

“I am deeply grateful to all of you who came to welcome me upon my arrival on good-natured American soil for the first time as Archbishop of America. Your smiles, your enthusiasm, your love are manifestations of the blessing of God and I see you as my beloved spiritual children,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros, during his speech in the specially designated space in the arrivals hall.

“It was God’s providence to take up our duties during the week of Pentecost. We pray that the holy spirit will illuminate your term here and on the way to our Holy Archdiocese,” Metropolitan Methodios of Boston said.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras spoke of the training and spiritual gifts of Archbishop Elpidophoros, and asked those present to exclaim once again “Axios” (Worthy).

Alexis Phedonos-Vadet, Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, welcomed Archbishop Elpidophoros as well and noted that he would stand by his side.

A more detailed report from The National Herald will follow.