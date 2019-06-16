US State Dept: Ankara’s Decision to Proceed with Drilling Inside Cyprus’ EEZ “Very Provocative”

WASHINGTON (ANA/P. Kasfikis)—The State Department characterised Turkish Foreign Minister Melvut Cavusoglu’s statement in early May, who said that Ankara has launched the process for the conducting of drilling inside Cyprus’ EEZ, a ‘very provocative’ step that will increase the tension in the region .

At a question by Hellas Journal website, a representative of US Secretary of State expressed Washington’s deep concern over Cavusoglu’s recent statements quoting a previous US State Department announcement in which it calls Ankara to annul its decision for the illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ.