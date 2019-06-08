Menounos, Husband, Loving Their Stay on Crete

Greek-American TV personality Maria Menounos is having a great time on Crete where she and her husband Kevin Undergaro came for the wedding of a close friend, saying that the spring time stay on the island has been “magical from start to finish,” Greek City Times said.

The couple is staying at Villa Octo, located on a bay overlooking the city, at a newly designed, eco-friendly villa located near Heraklion, the capital of the island.

“Had an amazing time visiting the beautiful island of Crete. Best move ever was renting a car so we could explore as much of it as possible!” she gushed.

She has a million Instagram followers she updated with pics, enjoying some sailing on the Aegean Sea just ahead of the big summer rush of tourists who nearly overrun the island, a place she’s come to love.