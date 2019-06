Christina Alexiou was born in Athens to a forward-thinking father and an emotional mother who grew up in Constantinople.

After a degree in psychology she branched out and got a Master’s degree in Art Direction at NYU. Living in New York in the 1980s led her to the next chapter of her adult life: nightclubs and fashion magazines. Upon her return to Greece, Christina and her then husband decided to open the first club in Athens. It was more of an artistic collaboration …