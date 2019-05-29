Cypriot Investigators Review New e-Mail Address in Serial Killer Case

With a military officer who reportedly confessed to killing five foreign women and two children being held in custody for an extended period, Cypriot investigators were said to be examining a new email address linked to the case.

At a May 29 hearing at the Nicosia courthouse, police prosecutor Ioannis Yiorkatzis told the judge about the probe into the email, being done under a court warrant, said Kathimerini Cyprus in a report.

Media reports said the email was said to belong to a profile associated with 8-year-old Elena Natalia Bunea, whose body was found in the red lake in rural Nicosia.

She and her mother, 36-year-old Romanian national Livia Florentina Bunea, went missing in 2016 and their bodies were recovered in suitcases in the toxic lake where the accused, Nikos Metaxas, said he dumped them.

Four other bodies have been recovered in the case, with Metaxas reportedly admitting to the seven murders.

There are also 433 items or objects tied to the case that could potentially be presented as pieces of evidence along with some 620 depositions and another 80 expected, as well as lab test results from post mortems including some DNA analysis.

Metaxas, a Greek Cypriot army captain and skilled photographer also known as Orestis, is facing multiple charges including five cases with seven counts of premeditated murder, and another case of rape, indecent assault, and kidnapping, while other charges include privacy violation, attempted evidence tampering, and obstruction of justice.

He appeared in court wearing a bullet-proof vest on his 40th day in police custody and was reported to have been calm in the courtroom where only journalists and police officers were allowed inside.

He reportedly again waived his right to have a lawyer, answering “no” and “yes ma’am” to questions whether he had any objection to his remand and whether he understood the proceedings.

Police have relied mostly on his confession to obtain incriminating evidence as some media speculation has arisen he could recant or the court could find what he told police to be inadmissible, with fury among supporters of foreign domestic workers that the police bungled missing persons reports and could have saved lives.

The missing body of Maricar Valdez Arquiola, 30, from the Phillipines, is the only one so far linked to solid and evidence linking the suspect to the victim’s murder, including location data and text messages in real time associated with the disappearance.

Divers are still searching for Maricar in the bottom of the red lake as well as the young daughter of another slain victim in nearby Memi Lake.