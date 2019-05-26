Greek-based AG Design Agency Wins Two Prestigious American Design Awards

ATHENS – AG Design Agency, a full-service brand design agency based in Athens, Greece has been awarded at this year’s 98th Annual Art Directors Club (ADC) Awards in New York on May 6 and the Dieline Awards 2019 in Chicago on May 8.

The nearly century-old Art Directors Club is the world’s foremost non-profit organization recognizing creative excellence in advertising and design. AG Design Agency won the coveted bronze cube at the ceremony for its campaign for Levantes Family Farm in the Food / Beverage / Food – Series category.

The Dieline Awards is truly the most competitive in the packaging design industry. This year alone, Dieline received nearly 1,500 entries from over 20 countries around the world, and only 94 entries received an award. AG Design Agency won the silver in the Oils and Sauces category also for the Levantes campaign.

AG Design Agency Creative Director Alexandros Gavrilakis shared the news of the agency’s prestigious awards with The National Herald, noting that “Levantes is a family farm in Evvoia, Greece which produces artisan small-batch Extra Virgin Olive Oil. At Levantes Family Farm, each member has a strategic role in order to produce an excellent small batch crop.

“Our collaboration was based on the need of creating a Visual Language for a new product line, encompassing the family’s values and experiences.

“From the very first moment, we interviewed all the family members. The results presented us with a very tightknit group, with each family member having a clear role and duties. This led us to photograph and then illustrate each member at work, presenting a typical day at the farm.”

More information about AG Design Agency is available online: www.agdesignagency.com.

