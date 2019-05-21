Inside, Outside, and Beyond Art Exhibition Opens June 4

NEW YORK – Timarete Hellenic Art Festival and the Consulate General of Greece in New York are pleased to announce Inside, Outside, and Beyond, a group exhibition that explores diverse manifestations of interiority and exteriority in space and time. The show is curated by the distinguished artist Antonia Papatzanaki. The exhibition will run from June 4-28 with an Opening Reception on Tuesday, June 4, 6-8 PM at the Consulate’s premises.

Offering a unique and rare opportunity to see the work of a large number of living artists of the Greek diaspora, the exhibition brings together over 25 artworks in a variety of mediums by accomplished, established, and internationally known Greek and Greek-American artists residing in the New York and Tri-State area.

Inside, Outside, and Beyond explores interiority set against exteriority, spaces outside or beyond what is expected or internalized, concepts and imagery prompting the artists’ most urgent questions regarding place and time. The exhibition includes drawings, paintings, mixed media art, prints, and sculpture in a rich array of materials. Traditional oil, acrylic, and graphite move beyond conventional uses. Printing embodies the manipulation of images through the use of diverse technologies that result in a printed image on aluminum or paper, and in some cases, includes an added layer of hand drawing revealing a long artistic process. Paper folds into book pages and serves as the material for collage; fabric embodies poetry and a sense of space and time; the political and personal stream out of an emergency heat blanket and images of colorful displaced cloth. The show itself is situated in multiple conceptual locations as it moves among and beyond the smallest particles to whole, imagined worlds via plastic, clay, and mirrors. Feelings and relationships are further probed in leather, copper wire, metal, and even ping pong balls and cardboard, where they are literally contained and dismantled. The past is dynamically projected into the present and beyond, where the viewer is enabled to gaze from multiple positions at our ever-changing moment.

Participating Artists include Eozen Agopian, Maria Anasazi, Elaine Angelopoulos, Laura Dodson, Angie Drakopoulos, Peter Gerakaris, Cris Gianakos, Morfy Gikas, Mark Hadjipateras, Maria Karametou, Zoe Keramea, Georgia Lale, Eirini Linardaki, Aristides Logothetis, Despo Magoni, Demetrius Manouselis, Jenny Marketou, Eleni Mylonas, Antonia Papatzanaki, Costas Picadas, Panayiotis Terzis, Lydia Venieri, and Adonis Volanakis.

The exhibition is held as part of the 4th Timarete Hellenic Art Festival. Timarete is an annual festival whose purpose is to promote Hellenic art and culture, to finance educational programs for Greek language and culture, as well as to support underprivileged children. The Festival is organized by the Academy of Hellenic Paideia, Inc., a not-for-profit educational organization based in Astoria, New York.

This exhibition provides an exciting opportunity to the public to acquire authentic artwork through an Online Auction, hosted on the Paddle8 platform via a streamlined bidding process. The auction will launch with bidding on June 4 and close on June 18. Profits will benefit the Academy’s “Sponsor a Student” program, which provides Academy scholarships to underprivileged children.

More information is available online: www.timarete.com.