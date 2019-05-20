Why Not Visit the Athens Riviera in 2019

Although Athens is a beautiful European capital with plenty of things to do, sometimes – and especially during summer – you might want to escape the bustle. By travelling only 10 miles south of Athens you have the chance to visit the Athens Riviera, an idyllic palm-fringed setting.

There are plenty of things that you can do in the Athens Riviera, from swimming and relaxing to partying at one of the plentiful coastal clubs.

Below you can find a few of the things that you can do in Athens Riviera in 2019:

1) Temple of Poseidon

A visit to Sounion is more than just an excursion, it is a journey into the history of Greece. Located at the top of the cliff at Cape Sounion, you have the chance to become one of the gods. The aura is unforgettable and the energy of this land is drenched in the same divine light as in ancient times. For more information and bookings visit Cape Sounion Excursion.

2) Lavrio

Lavrio is not merely a port. Its history goes more than 4000 years back. It was famous in Classical antiquity for its silver mines which was one of main sources of revenue of the Athenian state. Now, you can find plenty of tavernas, cafes, and shops and it is an important ferry boat hub for the Cyclades islands.

3) Suburban Beaches

Who said that you cannot swim in Athens? The star beach of the Athens Riviera is the sophisticated Asteras Vouliagmenis. It offers luxury sunbeds, volleyball courts, and of plenty dining options. Many would say that it resembles a Mykonian beach. However, there are plenty of other beaches spanning the coast like Loubards, Mavro Lithari, and Saronida.

If you need more help in organizing your next getaway to Athens, please do not hesitate to contact us via email at info@mygreekfriend.travel.