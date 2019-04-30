Hellenic University Club Spring Bash Benefits the Scholarship Fund

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Hellenic University Club (HUC) Spring Bash takes place on Friday, May 3 at the beautiful Arts Ballroom, 1324 Locust Street in Philadelphia. There will be live music by the nationally known Seizmos Music, dancing, abundant food, open bar, prizes and a special time for young professionals to attend with reduced pricing.

This is the primary fundraiser for HUC’s Scholarship Fund. Each year, the HUC gives over $50,000 in scholarships to the Greek-American college and graduate student community, with a total of over $700,000 given to date.

For further details visit: hucspringbash.eventbrite.com or hucphiladelphia.org.

For Sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dr. Ellie Kelepouris Tzarnas at 215-260-0590 or Ek375@drexel.edu.