Turkey Overtakes Greece as Britons Favored Vacation Spot

With Greece hoping to keep up a run of record tourism seasons, one of its major competitors for visitors – Turkey – has already won the hearts of British vacationers, the travel agency Thomas Cook said.

That may be due to ongoing concerns about when the United Kingdom will leave the European Union, with the March 29 deadline having been extended six months until Oct. 31 with no indication whether it will be pushed back again.

“Turkey has already overtaken Greece to claim the number two spot of most desirable summer destinations,” said Will Waggott, chief of tour operating for Thomas Cook, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mirror.

The number one choice is Spain, another likely concern even though Greece and its famed islands are becoming the playground of the world’s ultra-rich and drawing big luxury resorts for those who can afford them.

Ranking number three last year, Turkey now accounts for a quarter of all Thomas Cook Airlines flight-only bookings, up 27 percent compared to last summer, according to the Independent, showing Brits aren’t so concerned anymore about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s near-dictatorial control of the country.

British vacationers are anxious with the so-called Brexit in flux that it could affect the validity of their passports at European Union countries as well as their worries about the growing drop in value of the British pound against the euro, the Daily Mirror said.