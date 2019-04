ATHENS – “PPC is on a path to disaster for which SYRIZA is fully responsible,” main opposition New Democracy (ND) spokeswoman Sofia Zacharaki said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Tsipras’ government took over PPC with 90 million euro in profits and is delivering it with 900 million euros in losses,” she said.

At a time when SYRIZA is collapsing, she added, “it is leaving behind a time bomb within the greatest enterprise in Greece. The citizens can be certain that those responsible will be held to account.”