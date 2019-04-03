Event on Spanish Civil War and Greek-American Historian Edward Malefakis

ATHENS – The Hellenic Open University, the Cervantes Institute of Athens and the Spanish Embassy in Greece are holding an international conference entitled “80 years from the end of the Spanish Civil War: Tribute to Edward Malefakis” that will be held in Athens from Thursday to Saturday.

The conference will focus on the consequences of the Spanish Civil War will examine possible parallels between the history of Spain and Greece through the work and the personality of Edward Malefakis (1932-2016), a Spanish Embassy announcement said. Malefakis, an American history professor of Greek descent, was an expert in 20th century Spanish history, and in the comparative history of North Europe in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The conference will take place in the lecture hall of the Open University in Athens (4-6 Gravias St., first floor).