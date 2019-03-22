Vaccinations Shunned, Greece Flu Death Toll Hits 122

ATHENS – With many Greeks typically refusing vaccinations, the flu virus death toll has jumped to 122 since October, 2018, the month when people are advised to get the shots, said Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO) reported.

Citing the latest data in its weekly report, KEELPNO said that three patients who had contracted the virus died between March 11-17, and that another seven patients were admitted to the intensive care units of Greek hospitals.

Despite the deaths, there has been a lessening of the flu, the center said, noting that fewer people are seeking medical help, but as it advised people to get injections.

Annual flu deaths are common in Greece as many people don’t believe in vaccinations.

In February the number of serious cases was 226 with 219 treated in Intensive Care Units the agency said, and only 29 of them had been inoculated. The average age of those treated in ICUs was 58.

The union of union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, said the numbers were likely higher and disputed KEELPNO’s data, with fears it could keep mounting during the dangerous mid-winter period for the disease.