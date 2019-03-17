Giorgos Koumoutsakos Visits the US

WASHINGTON – New Democracy shadow Foreign Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos will have meetings with US officials while he is in the United States attending the annual celebration of Greek Independence Day hosted by the President of the United States of America at the White House.

Mr. Koumoutsakos’ meetings in Washington will focus on addressing regional uncertainty and instability in the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and especially Turkey, as it develops into a destabilizing factor in the wider region surrounding Greece. In addition to speaking about regional foreign policy tests, Mr. Koumoutsakos will discuss the need for closer cooperation between the United States and Greece on economic issues, and the strengthening of American investment in Greece as well as the critical communication needed between Greece and the Greek community of the United States.

Apart from the White House event, Greek community events and meetings, the New Democracy shadow foreign minister will also meet with United States Undersecretary of State, Philip T. Reeker whose position is, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. The two have prior history together as Mr. Reeker was Deputy Spokesman for the state department while Mr. Koumoutsakos was serving as the spokesman for the Greek Foreign Ministry during the same 2004-2009 period.