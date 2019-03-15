Greek Officials Express Condolences to New Zealand

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos conveyed to New Zealand and its people his horror and condolences over the mosque attacks on Friday.

The message was conveyed through Greece’s ambassador to Canberra who is also accredited to New Zealand.

Pavlopoulos expressed horror for the hideous act of blind violence and religious hatred against innocent citizens, sending his condolences to the families of the dead and wishing the rapid recovery of the injured.

PM Tsipras: We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday he is shocked by the attack on New Zealand’s mosques and expressed his solidarity to the people.

“Deeply shocked by the acts of terror in the Mosques in New Zealand. We stand in solidarity with the people of New Zealand. It is our duty to stand for tolerance and religious freedom and raise our voices against far-right extremism and racist hatred,” the Greek prime minister posted in English on Twitter.

ND leader Mitsotakis express grief over massacre in New Zealand

New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a tweet on Friday condemned the terror attack in New Zealand.

“I want to express my grief over the terror attacks in New Zealand. Today I am in Thrace, a region where the co-existence of Christians and Muslims is exemplary. There is no room for bigotry, fanaticism and racism in contemporary societies”, the main opposition leader tweeted.

Foreign Ministry expresses abhorrence over terror attack in New Zealand

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Friday in a tweet expressed abhorrence over the terror attack against the mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand.

As the Foreign Ministry’s tweet said, “Profoundly shocked by appalling terror attack in #Christchurch mosque #NewZealand. We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous act of violence & intolerance. #Greece stands w/ people & gov. of NZ in full solidarity. Our most sincere condolences to bereaved families.”