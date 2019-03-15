Extraordinary Aliens Fundraiser at the Bitter End

NEW YORK – The cast and crew of upcoming show Extraordinary Aliens held their fundraiser at the Bitter End in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on March 10.

During the event, various artists from all over the world, including Greek-Italian actress and fitness coach Flavia Sgoifo, performed multiple acts showcasing their talents to help raise money for the upcoming performances of the shows in cities across the United States and Europe.

Rachel Engelberg, an actress and singer from Austria, opened the event with her original song New York, I Love You followed by a stand-up monologue by actor Jimmy Berry.

Giorgia Valenti, a young actress from Italy, then sang Fango by Jovanotti followed by another standup act, Martin Drop, originally from Norway, while Sgoifo beat her personal record by holding a plank for 12 minutes and 15 seconds live on stage.

Adi Schor from Israel and Carlo Velardi from Italy performed the song Losing My Mind and Velardi also performed a monologue from Shakespeare’s Richard III.

Alex Fossella performed a standup monologue while Hila Naus, originally from Israel, performed the song Million Reasons followed by a duet with Italian actress Arianna Wellmoney on the song Empire State of Mind.

Imani Youngblood performed the song I Don’t Make any Difference while Gina Yates performed her original song Wartime Melody.

Nikolai Teich, originally from Austria, performed Blue Samba on the piano and Renn Loop from Mexico performed Killing Me Softly.

Wellmoney and Bianca Waechter performed the songs V.I.S.A. and If You Wanna be My Lawyer from the play Extraordinary Aliens and Allie Delfranco took over the stage with a final interactive standup comedy act which included a lot of candy, live pushups on stage, and hilarious jokes.

Established in 1961, The Bitter End is the oldest rock and roll club in New York City. The classic red brick stage backdrop and intimate vibe make this historic venue as iconic as its many headliners. For over 50 years, audiences have been blown away by artists like Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Jackson Browne, Neil Diamond, Gavin DeGraw, Woody Allen, Jon Stewart, Randy Newman, Billy Crystal, Tommy James, Norah Jones, Donny Hathaway, Curtis Mayfield, and thousands more.

Extraordinary Aliens is an original play directed by Flavia Sgoifo and written by Sgoifo, Arianna Wellmoney, and Bianca Waechter, opening on March 15 at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò, 24 West 12th Street in Manhattan at 7 PM.

Following the performance, a conversation with the cast and immigration lawyer Nicola Tegoni and a food and wine reception will be held.

Tickets for that performance are free and seats will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Extraordinary Aliens follows the journey of a very important, stressed alien through the immigration process. Fabianna is a foreign actress whose dream is to work in the United States. Unfortunately, dreams are a little harder to achieve when you have to worry about types of visas, deadlines, immigration fees, and an attorney who seems more messed up than most. Fabianna will soon find that troubles are always around the corner, but she also might find herself not completely alone in the process.

Based on true events.

The play has already been accepted and will be performed at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 in June.

More information is available on the play’s official website: https://www.extraordinaryalienstheplay.com/.