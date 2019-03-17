Athens Has the Biggest Fall in Mercer’s 21st Personal Safety Ranking

By Associated Press March 17, 2019

FILE - People walk in front of the Greek Parliament, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

NEW YORK (BUSINESS WIRE) – Trade tensions and populist undercurrents continue to influence the global economic climate. Combined with the spectra of monetary policy tightening and volatility looming over markets, international businesses are under more pressure than ever to get their overseas operations right. Mercer’s 21 st annual Quality of Living survey shows that many cities around the world still offer attractive environments in which to do business, and the best understand that the quality of living is an essential component of a city’s attractiveness for businesses and mobile talent.

Globally, Vienna tops the ranking for the 10 th year running, closely followed by Zurich (2). In joint third place are Auckland, Munich and Vancouver – the highest ranking city in North America for the last 10 years. Singapore (25), Montevideo (78) and Port Louis (83) retain their status as the highest ranking cities in Asia, South America and Africa respectively. Despite still featuring at the bottom of the quality of living list, Baghdad has witnessed significant improvements related to both safety and health services. Caracas, however, saw living standards drop following significant political and economic instability.“Strong, on-the-ground capabilities are integral to the global operations of most international businesses and are in large part driven by the personal and professional well-being of the individuals that companies place in those locations,” said Ilya Bonic, Senior Partner and President of Mercer’s Career business. “Companies looking to expand overseas have a host of considerations when identifying where best to locate staff and new offices. The key is relevant, reliable data and standardized measurement, which are essential for employers to make critical decisions, from deciding where to establish offices to determining how to distribute, house and remunerate their global workforces.”Mercer’s authoritative survey is one of the most comprehensive of its type in the world and is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organizations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments. In addition to valuable data on relative quality of living, Mercer’s survey provides assessment for more than 450 cities throughout the world; this ranking includes 231 of these cities.

This year, Mercer provides a separate ranking on personal safety, which analyzes cities’ internal stability; crime levels; law enforcement; limitations on personal freedom; relationships with other countries and freedom of the press. Personal safety is the cornerstone of stability in any city, without which business and talent cannot thrive. This year, Western Europe dominates the rankings, with Luxembourg named as the safest city in the world, followed by Helsinki and the Swiss cities of Basel, Bern and Zurich in joint second. According to Mercer’s 2019 personal safety ranking, Damascus ranked bottom in 231 st place and Bangui in the Central African Republic scored second lowest in 230 th place.

“The security of the individual is informed by a wide range of factors and is constantly in flux, as the circumstances and conditions in cities and countries change year over year. These factors are crucial for multinationals to consider when sending employees abroad because they consider any concerns around the expat’s own safety and can have a significant impact on the cost of international compensation programs,” said Slagin Parakatil, Principal at Mercer and Global Product Owner for its Quality of Living research. “In order to stay abreast of the quality of living across all the locations where staff are deployed, companies need accurate data and objective methods to help them determine the cost implications of changing living standards.”

Regional breakdown

Europe

European cities continue to have the highest quality of living in the world, with Vienna (1), Zurich (2) and Munich (3) not only ranking first, second and third in Europe, but also globally. As many as 13 of the world’s top 20 spots were taken by European cities. The major European capitals of Berlin (13), Paris (39) and London (41) remained static in the rankings this year, while Madrid (46) rose three places and Rome (56) climbed one. Minsk (188), Tirana (175) and St. Petersburg (174) remained the lowest ranking cities in Europe this year, while Sarajevo (156) rose three places due to a fall in reported crime.

The safest city in Europe was Luxembourg (1), followed by Basel, Bern, Helsinki and Zurich in joint second. Moscow (200) and St. Petersburg (197) were Europe’s least safe cities this year. The biggest fallers in Western Europe between 2005 and 2019 were Brussels (47), due to recent terrorist attacks, and Athens (102), reflecting its slow recovery from economic and political upheaval following the global financial crisis.

Americas

In North America, Canadian cities continue to score highest with Vancouver (3) ranking highest for overall quality of living, as well as sharing the top spot with Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary for safety. All US cities covered in the analysis fell in the rankings this year, with Washington DC (53) falling the most. The exception was New York (44) rising one place, as crime rates in the city continue to fall. Detroit remains the US city with the lowest quality of living this year, with the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince (228) the lowest in all the Americas. Internal stability issues and public demonstrations in Nicaragua meant that Managua (180) fell seven places in the quality of living ranking this year, and ongoing cartel-related violence and high crime rates meant that Mexico, Monterrey (113) and Mexico City (129) also remained low.

FILE – People walk at a dock with a drilling platform in the background, in the southern coastal city of Limassol, Cyprus, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

In South America, Montevideo (78) again ranked the highest for quality of living, while continued instability saw Caracas (202) fall another nine places this year for quality of living and 48 places for safety to 222 nd place, making it the least safe city in the Americas. The quality of living remained broadly unchanged from last year in other key cities, including Buenos Aires (91), Santiago (93) and Rio de Janeiro (118).

“Overall, cities in the United States dropped in the rankings this year in part due to movement of other cities in the ranking,” said Steve Nurney, Partner with Mercer. “Moreover, political and security issues along with natural disasters continue to hamper quality of living in South and Central American cities.”

Middle East and Africa

Dubai (74) continues to rank highest for quality of living across the Middle East, closely followed by Abu Dhabi (78); whereas Sana’a (229) and Baghdad (231) rank lowest in the region. The opening of new recreational facilities as part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision saw Riyadh (164) climb one place this year, and a decline in its crime rate and a lack of terrorist incidents over the last twelve months saw Istanbul (130) rise four places. The Middle East’s safest cities are Dubai (73) and Abu Dhabi (73). Damascus (231) is the least safe city, both in the Middle East and the world.

In Africa, Port Louis (83) was the city with the best quality of living and also its safest (59). It was closely followed for overall quality of living by the South African cities of Durban (88), Cape Town (95) and Johannesburg (96), though these cities still rank low for personal safety, and issues around water scarcity contributed to Cape Town falling one place this year. Conversely, Bangui (230) scored the lowest for the continent and also ranked lowest for personal safety (230). Gambia’s progress toward a democratic political system and improved international relations and human rights meant that Banjul (179) had the most improved quality of living in Africa, but also in the world, rising six places this year.

Asia-Pacific

In Asia, Singapore (25) has the highest quality of living, followed by the five Japanese cities of Tokyo (49), Kobe (49), Yokohama (55), Osaka (58), and Nagoya (62), and then Hong Kong (71) and Seoul (77), which rose two places this year as political stability returned following the arrest of its president last year. In South East Asia, other notable cities include Kuala Lumpur (85), Bangkok (133), Manila (137), and Jakarta (142); and in mainland China: Shanghai (103), Beijing (120), Guangzhou (122) and Shenzen (132). Of all the cities in East and South East Asia, Singapore (30) ranked the highest in Asia and Phnom Penh (199) the lowest, for personal safety. Safety continues to be an issue in the central Asian cities of Almaty (181), Tashkent (201), Ashgabat (206), Dushanbe (209) and Bishkek (211).

In Southern Asia, the Indian cities of New Delhi (162), Mumbai (154) and Bengaluru (149) remained unchanged from last year’s ranking for overall quality of living, with Colombo (138) topping the ranking. In 105 th place, Chennai ranks as the region’s safest city, while Karachi (226) is the least safe.

New Zealand and Australia continue to rank highly in quality of living, with Auckland (3), Sydney (11), Wellington (15), and Melbourne (17) all remaining in the top 20. Australia’s major cities all rank within the top 50 for safety, with Auckland and Wellington topping the safety ranking for Oceania in joint 9 th place.

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

Mercer produces worldwide quality of living rankings annually from its Worldwide Quality of Living Survey. Individual reports are produced for each city surveyed. Moreover, comparative Quality of Living indexes between a base city and host city are available, as are multiple-city comparisons. Details are available at www.mercer.com/qualityofliving.

The data was analyzed between September and November 2018, and it will be updated regularly to account for changing circumstances. In particular, the assessments will be revised to reflect significant political, economic, and environmental developments. The list of rankings is provided to media for reference, and should not be published in full. The top 10 and bottom 10 cities in either list may be reproduced in a table.

The information and data obtained through the quality of living reports are for information purposes only and are intended for use by multinational organizations, government agencies, and municipalities. They are not designed or intended for use as the basis for foreign investment or tourism. In no event will Mercer be liable for any decision made or action taken in reliance of the results obtained through the use of, or the information or data contained in, the reports. While the reports have been prepared based upon sources, information, and systems believed to be reliable and accurate, they are provided on an “as-is” basis, and Mercer accepts no responsibility/liability for the validity/accuracy (or otherwise) of the resources/data used to compile the reports. Mercer and its affiliates make no representations or warranties with respect to the reports, and disclaim all express, implied and statutory warranties of any kind, including, representations and implied warranties of quality, accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, and fitness for a particular purpose.

Quality of Living – City Attractiveness: Dedicated for Cities

Mercer also helps municipalities to assess factors that can improve their quality of living rankings. In a global environment, employers have many choices about where to deploy their mobile employees and set up new business. A city’s quality of living can be an important variable for employers to consider.

Leaders in many cities want to understand the specific factors that affect their residents’ quality of living and address those issues that lower a city’s overall quality of living ranking. Mercer advises municipalities by using a holistic approach that addresses the goals of progressing towards excellence and attracting both multinational companies and globally mobile talent by improving the elements that are measured in its Quality of Living survey.

Mercer Hardship Allowance Recommendations

Mercer evaluates local living conditions in more than 450 cities surveyed worldwide. Living conditions are analyzed according to 39 factors, grouped in 10 categories:

  • Political and social environment (political stability, crime, law enforcement, etc.).
  • Economic environment (currency exchange regulations, banking services).
  • Socio-cultural environment (media availability and censorship, limitations on personal freedom).
  • Medical and health considerations (medical supplies and services, infectious diseases, sewage, waste disposal, air pollution).
  • Schools and education (standards and availability of international schools).
  • Public services and transportation (electricity, water, public transportation, traffic congestion, etc.).
  • Recreation (restaurants, theatres, cinemas, sports and leisure).
  • Consumer goods (availability of food/daily consumption items, cars).
  • Housing (rental housing, household appliances, furniture, maintenance services).
  • Natural environment (climate, record of natural disasters).

The scores attributed to each factor, which are weighted to reflect their importance to expatriates, permit objective city-to-city comparisons. The result is a Quality of Living index that compares relative differences between any two locations evaluated. For the indices to be used effectively, Mercer has created a grid that enables users to link the resulting index to a quality of living allowance amount by recommending a percentage value in relation to the index.

About Mercer

Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs of a changing workforce. Mercer’s more than 23,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), the leading global professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With nearly 65,000 colleagues and annual revenue over $14 billion, through its market-leading companies including MarshGuy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer. In the UK, Mercer Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 13, 2019–Mercer 2019 Quality of Living Survey

Worldwide Quality of Living ranking
Rank 2019** City Country
1 VIENNA AUSTRIA
2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND
3 VANCOUVER CANADA
3 MUNICH GERMANY
3 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND
6 DUSSELDORF GERMANY
7 FRANKFURT GERMANY
8 COPENHAGEN DENMARK
9 GENEVA SWITZERLAND
10 BASEL SWITZERLAND
11 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA
11 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS
13 BERLIN GERMANY
14 BERN SWITZERLAND
15 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND
16 TORONTO CANADA
17 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA
18 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG
19 OTTAWA CANADA
19 HAMBURG GERMANY
21 PERTH AUSTRALIA
21 MONTREAL CANADA
23 NUREMBERG GERMANY
23 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN
25 OSLO NORWAY
25 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE
27 STUTTGART GERMANY
28 BRUSSELS BELGIUM
29 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA
30 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
31 HELSINKI FINLAND
32 CALGARY CANADA
33 DUBLIN IRELAND
34 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES
35 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA
36 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES
37 LISBON PORTUGAL
37 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES
39 PARIS FRANCE
40 LYON FRANCE
41 MILAN ITALY
41 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM
43 BARCELONA SPAIN
44 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES
45 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM
46 MADRID SPAIN
46 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES
48 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM
49 KOBE JAPAN
49 TOKYO JAPAN
49 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM
49 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES
53 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES
54 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES
55 YOKOHAMA JAPAN
56 ROME ITALY
57 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM
58 OSAKA JAPAN
59 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES
60 LEIPZIG GERMANY
61 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES
62 NAGOYA JAPAN
63 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES
64 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM
64 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES
66 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES
66 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES
66 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES
69 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC
70 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES
71 HONG KONG HKSAR
72 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE (FRANCE)
72 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES
74 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA
74 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
76 BUDAPEST HUNGARY
77 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA
78 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
78 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY
80 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA
81 VILNIUS LITHUANIA
82 WARSAW POLAND
83 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS
84 TAIPEI TAIWAN
85 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA
86 LIMASSOL CYPRUS
86 TALLINN ESTONIA
88 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA
89 ATHENS GREECE
90 RIGA LATVIA
91 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA
92 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO
93 SANTIAGO CHILE
94 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA
95 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA
96 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA
97 PANAMA CITY PANAMA
98 ZAGREB CROATIA
98 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES
100 WROCLAW POLAND
101 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA
101 TAICHUNG TAIWAN
103 SHANGHAI CHINA
104 TEL AVIV ISRAEL
105 MUSCAT OMAN
106 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI
107 BRASILIA BRAZIL
108 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA
109 BUCHAREST ROMANIA
110 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA
110 DOHA QATAR
112 NASSAU BAHAMAS
113 MONTERREY MEXICO
114 TUNIS TUNISIA
115 ASUNCION PARAGUAY
116 SOFIA BULGARIA
117 RABAT MOROCCO
118 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL
119 SAO PAULO BRAZIL
120 BEIJING CHINA
120 AMMAN JORDAN
122 GUANGZHOU CHINA
122 QUITO ECUADOR
124 CASABLANCA MOROCCO
124 LIMA PERU
126 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT
127 MANAUS BRAZIL
128 BOGOTA COLOMBIA
129 MEXICO CITY MEXICO
130 ISTANBUL TURKEY
131 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA
132 SHENZHEN CHINA
133 BANGKOK THAILAND
134 CHENGDU CHINA
135 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
136 MANAMA BAHRAIN
137 MANILA PHILIPPINES
138 COLOMBO SRI LANKA
139 BELGRADE SERBIA
140 NANJING CHINA
141 GABORONE BOTSWANA
142 JAKARTA INDONESIA
143 HYDERABAD INDIA
143 PUNE INDIA
145 XIAN CHINA
146 QINGDAO CHINA
147 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
148 CHONGQING CHINA
149 BENGALURU INDIA
150 LUSAKA ZAMBIA
151 CHENNAI INDIA
152 KINGSTON JAMAICA
153 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM
154 MUMBAI INDIA
155 HANOI VIETNAM
156 LA PAZ BOLIVIA
156 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
158 SHENYANG CHINA
158 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA
160 KOLKATA INDIA
161 SKOPJE MACEDONIA
162 NEW DELHI INDIA
163 DAKAR SENEGAL
164 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA
165 ACCRA GHANA
166 LIBREVILLE GABON
167 MOSCOW RUSSIA
168 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA
169 JILIN CHINA
170 YEREVAN ARMENIA
171 VIENTIANE LAOS, PEOPLE’S DEM. REPUBLIC OF
172 KAMPALA UGANDA
173 KIEV UKRAINE
174 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA
175 TIRANA ALBANIA
175 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR
177 CAIRO EGYPT
177 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN
179 BANJUL GAMBIA
180 MANAGUA NICARAGUA
181 BLANTYRE MALAWI
182 COTONOU BENIN
183 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE
184 BEIRUT LEBANON
185 ALGIERS ALGERIA
186 NAIROBI KENYA
187 TBILISI GEORGIA
188 MINSK BELARUS
189 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI
189 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS
191 KIGALI RWANDA
192 HAVANA CUBA
193 YAOUNDE CAMEROON
194 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN
195 BAKU AZERBAIJAN
196 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA
197 DOUALA CAMEROON
198 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA
199 LUANDA ANGOLA
199 TEHRAN IRAN
201 KARACHI PAKISTAN
202 CARACAS VENEZUELA
203 YANGON MYANMAR
203 LOME TOGO
203 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN
206 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN
207 LAHORE PAKISTAN
208 ABIDJAN CÔTE D’IVOIRE
209 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA
210 HARARE ZIMBABWE
211 ASHGABAT TURKMENISTAN
212 LAGOS NIGERIA
213 ABUJA NIGERIA
214 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR
215 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN
216 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO
217 DHAKA BANGLADESH
218 TRIPOLI LIBYA
218 NIAMEY NIGER
220 BAMAKO MALI
221 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA
222 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC
223 KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REP. OF THE CONGO
224 BRAZZAVILLE CONGO
225 DAMASCUS SYRIA
226 N’DJAMENA CHAD
227 KHARTOUM SUDAN
228 PORT AU PRINCE HAITI
229 SANA’A YEMEN ARAB REPUBLIC
230 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
231 BAGHDAD IRAQ

Based on the November 2018 Survey

Mercer 2019 Quality of Living SurveyPersonal Safety ranking
Rank 2019* City Country
1 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG
2 BASEL SWITZERLAND
2 BERN SWITZERLAND
2 HELSINKI FINLAND
2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND
6 VIENNA AUSTRIA
7 GENEVA SWITZERLAND
7 OSLO NORWAY
9 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND
9 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND
11 COPENHAGEN DENMARK
11 DUSSELDORF GERMANY
11 FRANKFURT GERMANY
11 MUNICH GERMANY
11 NUREMBERG GERMANY
11 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN
17 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS
17 CALGARY CANADA
17 MONTREAL CANADA
17 OTTAWA CANADA
17 STUTTGART GERMANY
17 TORONTO CANADA
17 VANCOUVER CANADA
24 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA
24 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA
24 PERTH AUSTRALIA
24 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA
28 BERLIN GERMANY
28 HAMBURG GERMANY
30 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE
31 LISBON PORTUGAL
32 DUBLIN IRELAND
33 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA
34 LEIPZIG GERMANY
35 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE (FRANCE)
36 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM
36 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM
36 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM
39 LIMASSOL CYPRUS
40 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC
41 KOBE JAPAN
41 NAGOYA JAPAN
41 OSAKA JAPAN
41 TOKYO JAPAN
41 YOKOHAMA JAPAN
46 HONG KONG HKSAR
47 BRUSSELS BELGIUM
48 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA
48 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA
50 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA
51 LYON FRANCE
51 VILNIUS LITHUANIA
53 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM
54 MILAN ITALY
55 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES
55 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES
55 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES
55 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES
59 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS
60 PARIS FRANCE
61 BARCELONA SPAIN
61 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM
63 NASSAU BAHAMAS
64 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM
65 TALLINN ESTONIA
65 WROCLAW POLAND
67 ROME ITALY
68 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES
68 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES
68 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES
68 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES
72 WARSAW POLAND
73 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
73 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
75 MADRID SPAIN
75 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES
77 TAIPEI TAIWAN
78 RIGA LATVIA
79 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES
79 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES
79 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES
79 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES
79 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES
84 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO
85 MUSCAT OMAN
86 BUDAPEST HUNGARY
87 ZAGREB CROATIA
88 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA
88 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA
90 BUCHAREST ROMANIA
90 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY
92 TAICHUNG TAIWAN
93 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES
93 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES
93 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES
93 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES
97 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI
98 SANTIAGO CHILE
99 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA
100 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA
101 DOHA QATAR
102 ATHENS GREECE
103 MANAUS BRAZIL
104 PANAMA CITY PANAMA
105 CHENNAI INDIA
106 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA
107 SOFIA BULGARIA
108 GABORONE BOTSWANA
109 HYDERABAD INDIA
110 ASUNCION PARAGUAY
111 SHANGHAI CHINA
112 PUNE INDIA
112 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
114 HANOI VIETNAM
115 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT
116 BENGALURU INDIA
116 KOLKATA INDIA
118 BEIJING CHINA
118 CHENGDU CHINA
118 CHONGQING CHINA
118 GUANGZHOU CHINA
118 JILIN CHINA
118 NANJING CHINA
118 QINGDAO CHINA
118 SHENYANG CHINA
118 XIAN CHINA
127 RABAT MOROCCO
128 ACCRA GHANA
128 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA
130 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
131 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA
132 LUSAKA ZAMBIA
133 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
134 BELGRADE SERBIA
134 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM
136 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA
137 SHENZHEN CHINA
138 NEW DELHI INDIA
139 MONTERREY MEXICO
140 BRASILIA BRAZIL
141 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA
142 AMMAN JORDAN
143 TUNIS TUNISIA
144 MUMBAI INDIA
145 QUITO ECUADOR
146 BLANTYRE MALAWI
147 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI
148 LIBREVILLE GABON
149 DAKAR SENEGAL
150 CASABLANCA MOROCCO
151 SKOPJE MACEDONIA
152 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA
152 COLOMBO SRI LANKA
152 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA
152 LA PAZ BOLIVIA
156 TIRANA ALBANIA
157 LIMA PERU
157 MEXICO CITY MEXICO
159 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE
160 COTONOU BENIN
160 YEREVAN ARMENIA
162 BANJUL GAMBIA
163 HAVANA CUBA
164 MANAGUA NICARAGUA
165 JAKARTA INDONESIA
166 VIENTIANE LAOS, PEOPLE’S DEM. REPUBLIC OF
167 MANILA PHILIPPINES
168 KIGALI RWANDA
169 KAMPALA UGANDA
170 BANGKOK THAILAND
171 MANAMA BAHRAIN
172 TBILISI GEORGIA
173 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL
173 TEL AVIV ISRAEL
175 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA
176 DOUALA CAMEROON
176 YAOUNDE CAMEROON
178 BAKU AZERBAIJAN
178 KINGSTON JAMAICA
178 SAO PAULO BRAZIL
181 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN
181 LUANDA ANGOLA
183 ALGIERS ALGERIA
184 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO
185 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA
185 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA
187 BOGOTA COLOMBIA
188 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR
189 KIEV UKRAINE
190 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR
191 NIAMEY NIGER
192 MINSK BELARUS
193 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA
194 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS
195 LOME TOGO
196 ISTANBUL TURKEY
197 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA
198 YANGON MYANMAR
199 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA
200 MOSCOW RUSSIA
201 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA
201 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN
203 BRAZZAVILLE CONGO
203 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA
205 DHAKA BANGLADESH
206 ASHGABAT TURKMENISTAN
207 ABIDJAN CÔTE D’IVOIRE
208 TEHRAN IRAN
209 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN
210 PORT AU PRINCE HAITI
211 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN
212 HARARE ZIMBABWE
213 CAIRO EGYPT
214 BAMAKO MALI
215 BEIRUT LEBANON
216 ABUJA NIGERIA
217 LAGOS NIGERIA
218 N’DJAMENA CHAD
219 NAIROBI KENYA
220 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN
220 LAHORE PAKISTAN
222 CARACAS VENEZUELA
223 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC
224 KHARTOUM SUDAN
225 TRIPOLI LIBYA
226 KARACHI PAKISTAN
227 BAGHDAD IRAQ
228 KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REP. OF THE CONGO
229 SANA’A YEMEN ARAB REPUBLIC
230 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC
231 DAMASCUS SYRIA
*Based on the November 2018 Survey
*Includes the following criteria: Relationship with other countries; Internal Stability; Crime; Law Enforcement; Limitations on personal Freedom; Media/Censorship

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005484/en/

