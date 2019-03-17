Athens Has the Biggest Fall in Mercer’s 21st Personal Safety Ranking

This year, Mercer provides a separate ranking on personal safety, which analyzes cities’ internal stability; crime levels; law enforcement; limitations on personal freedom; relationships with other countries and freedom of the press. Personal safety is the cornerstone of stability in any city, without which business and talent cannot thrive. This year, Western Europe dominates the rankings, with Luxembourg named as the safest city in the world, followed by Helsinki and the Swiss cities of Basel, Bern and Zurich in joint second. According to Mercer’s 2019 personal safety ranking, Damascus ranked bottom in 231 st place and Bangui in the Central African Republic scored second lowest in 230 th place.

“The security of the individual is informed by a wide range of factors and is constantly in flux, as the circumstances and conditions in cities and countries change year over year. These factors are crucial for multinationals to consider when sending employees abroad because they consider any concerns around the expat’s own safety and can have a significant impact on the cost of international compensation programs,” said Slagin Parakatil, Principal at Mercer and Global Product Owner for its Quality of Living research. “In order to stay abreast of the quality of living across all the locations where staff are deployed, companies need accurate data and objective methods to help them determine the cost implications of changing living standards.”

Regional breakdown

Europe

European cities continue to have the highest quality of living in the world, with Vienna (1), Zurich (2) and Munich (3) not only ranking first, second and third in Europe, but also globally. As many as 13 of the world’s top 20 spots were taken by European cities. The major European capitals of Berlin (13), Paris (39) and London (41) remained static in the rankings this year, while Madrid (46) rose three places and Rome (56) climbed one. Minsk (188), Tirana (175) and St. Petersburg (174) remained the lowest ranking cities in Europe this year, while Sarajevo (156) rose three places due to a fall in reported crime.

The safest city in Europe was Luxembourg (1), followed by Basel, Bern, Helsinki and Zurich in joint second. Moscow (200) and St. Petersburg (197) were Europe’s least safe cities this year. The biggest fallers in Western Europe between 2005 and 2019 were Brussels (47), due to recent terrorist attacks, and Athens (102), reflecting its slow recovery from economic and political upheaval following the global financial crisis.

Americas

In North America, Canadian cities continue to score highest with Vancouver (3) ranking highest for overall quality of living, as well as sharing the top spot with Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary for safety. All US cities covered in the analysis fell in the rankings this year, with Washington DC (53) falling the most. The exception was New York (44) rising one place, as crime rates in the city continue to fall. Detroit remains the US city with the lowest quality of living this year, with the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince (228) the lowest in all the Americas. Internal stability issues and public demonstrations in Nicaragua meant that Managua (180) fell seven places in the quality of living ranking this year, and ongoing cartel-related violence and high crime rates meant that Mexico, Monterrey (113) and Mexico City (129) also remained low.

In South America, Montevideo (78) again ranked the highest for quality of living, while continued instability saw Caracas (202) fall another nine places this year for quality of living and 48 places for safety to 222 nd place, making it the least safe city in the Americas. The quality of living remained broadly unchanged from last year in other key cities, including Buenos Aires (91), Santiago (93) and Rio de Janeiro (118).

“Overall, cities in the United States dropped in the rankings this year in part due to movement of other cities in the ranking,” said Steve Nurney, Partner with Mercer. “Moreover, political and security issues along with natural disasters continue to hamper quality of living in South and Central American cities.”

Middle East and Africa

Dubai (74) continues to rank highest for quality of living across the Middle East, closely followed by Abu Dhabi (78); whereas Sana’a (229) and Baghdad (231) rank lowest in the region. The opening of new recreational facilities as part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision saw Riyadh (164) climb one place this year, and a decline in its crime rate and a lack of terrorist incidents over the last twelve months saw Istanbul (130) rise four places. The Middle East’s safest cities are Dubai (73) and Abu Dhabi (73). Damascus (231) is the least safe city, both in the Middle East and the world.

In Africa, Port Louis (83) was the city with the best quality of living and also its safest (59). It was closely followed for overall quality of living by the South African cities of Durban (88), Cape Town (95) and Johannesburg (96), though these cities still rank low for personal safety, and issues around water scarcity contributed to Cape Town falling one place this year. Conversely, Bangui (230) scored the lowest for the continent and also ranked lowest for personal safety (230). Gambia’s progress toward a democratic political system and improved international relations and human rights meant that Banjul (179) had the most improved quality of living in Africa, but also in the world, rising six places this year.

Asia-Pacific

In Asia, Singapore (25) has the highest quality of living, followed by the five Japanese cities of Tokyo (49), Kobe (49), Yokohama (55), Osaka (58), and Nagoya (62), and then Hong Kong (71) and Seoul (77), which rose two places this year as political stability returned following the arrest of its president last year. In South East Asia, other notable cities include Kuala Lumpur (85), Bangkok (133), Manila (137), and Jakarta (142); and in mainland China: Shanghai (103), Beijing (120), Guangzhou (122) and Shenzen (132). Of all the cities in East and South East Asia, Singapore (30) ranked the highest in Asia and Phnom Penh (199) the lowest, for personal safety. Safety continues to be an issue in the central Asian cities of Almaty (181), Tashkent (201), Ashgabat (206), Dushanbe (209) and Bishkek (211).

In Southern Asia, the Indian cities of New Delhi (162), Mumbai (154) and Bengaluru (149) remained unchanged from last year’s ranking for overall quality of living, with Colombo (138) topping the ranking. In 105 th place, Chennai ranks as the region’s safest city, while Karachi (226) is the least safe.

New Zealand and Australia continue to rank highly in quality of living, with Auckland (3), Sydney (11), Wellington (15), and Melbourne (17) all remaining in the top 20. Australia’s major cities all rank within the top 50 for safety, with Auckland and Wellington topping the safety ranking for Oceania in joint 9 th place.

Quality of Living – City Attractiveness: Dedicated for Cities

Mercer also helps municipalities to assess factors that can improve their quality of living rankings. In a global environment, employers have many choices about where to deploy their mobile employees and set up new business. A city’s quality of living can be an important variable for employers to consider.

Leaders in many cities want to understand the specific factors that affect their residents’ quality of living and address those issues that lower a city’s overall quality of living ranking. Mercer advises municipalities by using a holistic approach that addresses the goals of progressing towards excellence and attracting both multinational companies and globally mobile talent by improving the elements that are measured in its Quality of Living survey.

Mercer Hardship Allowance Recommendations

Mercer evaluates local living conditions in more than 450 cities surveyed worldwide. Living conditions are analyzed according to 39 factors, grouped in 10 categories:

Political and social environment (political stability, crime, law enforcement, etc.).

Economic environment (currency exchange regulations, banking services).

Socio-cultural environment (media availability and censorship, limitations on personal freedom).

Medical and health considerations (medical supplies and services, infectious diseases, sewage, waste disposal, air pollution).

Schools and education (standards and availability of international schools).

Public services and transportation (electricity, water, public transportation, traffic congestion, etc.).

Recreation (restaurants, theatres, cinemas, sports and leisure).

Consumer goods (availability of food/daily consumption items, cars).

Housing (rental housing, household appliances, furniture, maintenance services).

Natural environment (climate, record of natural disasters).

The scores attributed to each factor, which are weighted to reflect their importance to expatriates, permit objective city-to-city comparisons. The result is a Quality of Living index that compares relative differences between any two locations evaluated. For the indices to be used effectively, Mercer has created a grid that enables users to link the resulting index to a quality of living allowance amount by recommending a percentage value in relation to the index.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mar 13, 2019–Mercer 2019 Quality of Living Survey Worldwide Quality of Living ranking Rank 2019** City Country 1 VIENNA AUSTRIA 2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND 3 VANCOUVER CANADA 3 MUNICH GERMANY 3 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND 6 DUSSELDORF GERMANY 7 FRANKFURT GERMANY 8 COPENHAGEN DENMARK 9 GENEVA SWITZERLAND 10 BASEL SWITZERLAND 11 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA 11 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS 13 BERLIN GERMANY 14 BERN SWITZERLAND 15 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND 16 TORONTO CANADA 17 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA 18 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG 19 OTTAWA CANADA 19 HAMBURG GERMANY 21 PERTH AUSTRALIA 21 MONTREAL CANADA 23 NUREMBERG GERMANY 23 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN 25 OSLO NORWAY 25 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE 27 STUTTGART GERMANY 28 BRUSSELS BELGIUM 29 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA 30 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA 31 HELSINKI FINLAND 32 CALGARY CANADA 33 DUBLIN IRELAND 34 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES 35 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA 36 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES 37 LISBON PORTUGAL 37 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES 39 PARIS FRANCE 40 LYON FRANCE 41 MILAN ITALY 41 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM 43 BARCELONA SPAIN 44 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES 45 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM 46 MADRID SPAIN 46 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES 48 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM 49 KOBE JAPAN 49 TOKYO JAPAN 49 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM 49 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES 53 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES 54 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES 55 YOKOHAMA JAPAN 56 ROME ITALY 57 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM 58 OSAKA JAPAN 59 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES 60 LEIPZIG GERMANY 61 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES 62 NAGOYA JAPAN 63 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES 64 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM 64 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES 66 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES 66 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES 66 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES 69 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC 70 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES 71 HONG KONG HKSAR 72 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE (FRANCE) 72 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES 74 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA 74 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 76 BUDAPEST HUNGARY 77 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA 78 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 78 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY 80 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA 81 VILNIUS LITHUANIA 82 WARSAW POLAND 83 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS 84 TAIPEI TAIWAN 85 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA 86 LIMASSOL CYPRUS 86 TALLINN ESTONIA 88 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA 89 ATHENS GREECE 90 RIGA LATVIA 91 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA 92 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO 93 SANTIAGO CHILE 94 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA 95 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA 96 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA 97 PANAMA CITY PANAMA 98 ZAGREB CROATIA 98 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES 100 WROCLAW POLAND 101 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA 101 TAICHUNG TAIWAN 103 SHANGHAI CHINA 104 TEL AVIV ISRAEL 105 MUSCAT OMAN 106 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI 107 BRASILIA BRAZIL 108 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA 109 BUCHAREST ROMANIA 110 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA 110 DOHA QATAR 112 NASSAU BAHAMAS 113 MONTERREY MEXICO 114 TUNIS TUNISIA 115 ASUNCION PARAGUAY 116 SOFIA BULGARIA 117 RABAT MOROCCO 118 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL 119 SAO PAULO BRAZIL 120 BEIJING CHINA 120 AMMAN JORDAN 122 GUANGZHOU CHINA 122 QUITO ECUADOR 124 CASABLANCA MOROCCO 124 LIMA PERU 126 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT 127 MANAUS BRAZIL 128 BOGOTA COLOMBIA 129 MEXICO CITY MEXICO 130 ISTANBUL TURKEY 131 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA 132 SHENZHEN CHINA 133 BANGKOK THAILAND 134 CHENGDU CHINA 135 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 136 MANAMA BAHRAIN 137 MANILA PHILIPPINES 138 COLOMBO SRI LANKA 139 BELGRADE SERBIA 140 NANJING CHINA 141 GABORONE BOTSWANA 142 JAKARTA INDONESIA 143 HYDERABAD INDIA 143 PUNE INDIA 145 XIAN CHINA 146 QINGDAO CHINA 147 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 148 CHONGQING CHINA 149 BENGALURU INDIA 150 LUSAKA ZAMBIA 151 CHENNAI INDIA 152 KINGSTON JAMAICA 153 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM 154 MUMBAI INDIA 155 HANOI VIETNAM 156 LA PAZ BOLIVIA 156 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 158 SHENYANG CHINA 158 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA 160 KOLKATA INDIA 161 SKOPJE MACEDONIA 162 NEW DELHI INDIA 163 DAKAR SENEGAL 164 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA 165 ACCRA GHANA 166 LIBREVILLE GABON 167 MOSCOW RUSSIA 168 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA 169 JILIN CHINA 170 YEREVAN ARMENIA 171 VIENTIANE LAOS, PEOPLE’S DEM. REPUBLIC OF 172 KAMPALA UGANDA 173 KIEV UKRAINE 174 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA 175 TIRANA ALBANIA 175 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR 177 CAIRO EGYPT 177 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN 179 BANJUL GAMBIA 180 MANAGUA NICARAGUA 181 BLANTYRE MALAWI 182 COTONOU BENIN 183 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE 184 BEIRUT LEBANON 185 ALGIERS ALGERIA 186 NAIROBI KENYA 187 TBILISI GEORGIA 188 MINSK BELARUS 189 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI 189 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS 191 KIGALI RWANDA 192 HAVANA CUBA 193 YAOUNDE CAMEROON 194 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN 195 BAKU AZERBAIJAN 196 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA 197 DOUALA CAMEROON 198 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA 199 LUANDA ANGOLA 199 TEHRAN IRAN 201 KARACHI PAKISTAN 202 CARACAS VENEZUELA 203 YANGON MYANMAR 203 LOME TOGO 203 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN 206 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN 207 LAHORE PAKISTAN 208 ABIDJAN CÔTE D’IVOIRE 209 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA 210 HARARE ZIMBABWE 211 ASHGABAT TURKMENISTAN 212 LAGOS NIGERIA 213 ABUJA NIGERIA 214 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR 215 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN 216 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO 217 DHAKA BANGLADESH 218 TRIPOLI LIBYA 218 NIAMEY NIGER 220 BAMAKO MALI 221 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA 222 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC 223 KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REP. OF THE CONGO 224 BRAZZAVILLE CONGO 225 DAMASCUS SYRIA 226 N’DJAMENA CHAD 227 KHARTOUM SUDAN 228 PORT AU PRINCE HAITI 229 SANA’A YEMEN ARAB REPUBLIC 230 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 231 BAGHDAD IRAQ

Based on the November 2018 Survey

Mercer 2019 Quality of Living SurveyPersonal Safety ranking Rank 2019* City Country 1 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG 2 BASEL SWITZERLAND 2 BERN SWITZERLAND 2 HELSINKI FINLAND 2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND 6 VIENNA AUSTRIA 7 GENEVA SWITZERLAND 7 OSLO NORWAY 9 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND 9 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND 11 COPENHAGEN DENMARK 11 DUSSELDORF GERMANY 11 FRANKFURT GERMANY 11 MUNICH GERMANY 11 NUREMBERG GERMANY 11 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN 17 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS 17 CALGARY CANADA 17 MONTREAL CANADA 17 OTTAWA CANADA 17 STUTTGART GERMANY 17 TORONTO CANADA 17 VANCOUVER CANADA 24 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA 24 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA 24 PERTH AUSTRALIA 24 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA 28 BERLIN GERMANY 28 HAMBURG GERMANY 30 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE 31 LISBON PORTUGAL 32 DUBLIN IRELAND 33 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA 34 LEIPZIG GERMANY 35 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE (FRANCE) 36 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM 36 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM 36 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM 39 LIMASSOL CYPRUS 40 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC 41 KOBE JAPAN 41 NAGOYA JAPAN 41 OSAKA JAPAN 41 TOKYO JAPAN 41 YOKOHAMA JAPAN 46 HONG KONG HKSAR 47 BRUSSELS BELGIUM 48 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA 48 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA 50 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA 51 LYON FRANCE 51 VILNIUS LITHUANIA 53 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM 54 MILAN ITALY 55 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES 55 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES 55 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES 55 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES 59 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS 60 PARIS FRANCE 61 BARCELONA SPAIN 61 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM 63 NASSAU BAHAMAS 64 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM 65 TALLINN ESTONIA 65 WROCLAW POLAND 67 ROME ITALY 68 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES 68 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES 68 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES 68 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES 72 WARSAW POLAND 73 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 73 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 75 MADRID SPAIN 75 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES 77 TAIPEI TAIWAN 78 RIGA LATVIA 79 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES 79 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES 79 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES 79 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES 79 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES 84 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO 85 MUSCAT OMAN 86 BUDAPEST HUNGARY 87 ZAGREB CROATIA 88 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA 88 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA 90 BUCHAREST ROMANIA 90 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY 92 TAICHUNG TAIWAN 93 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES 93 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES 93 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES 93 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES 97 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI 98 SANTIAGO CHILE 99 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA 100 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA 101 DOHA QATAR 102 ATHENS GREECE 103 MANAUS BRAZIL 104 PANAMA CITY PANAMA 105 CHENNAI INDIA 106 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA 107 SOFIA BULGARIA 108 GABORONE BOTSWANA 109 HYDERABAD INDIA 110 ASUNCION PARAGUAY 111 SHANGHAI CHINA 112 PUNE INDIA 112 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 114 HANOI VIETNAM 115 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT 116 BENGALURU INDIA 116 KOLKATA INDIA 118 BEIJING CHINA 118 CHENGDU CHINA 118 CHONGQING CHINA 118 GUANGZHOU CHINA 118 JILIN CHINA 118 NANJING CHINA 118 QINGDAO CHINA 118 SHENYANG CHINA 118 XIAN CHINA 127 RABAT MOROCCO 128 ACCRA GHANA 128 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA 130 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 131 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA 132 LUSAKA ZAMBIA 133 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 134 BELGRADE SERBIA 134 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM 136 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA 137 SHENZHEN CHINA 138 NEW DELHI INDIA 139 MONTERREY MEXICO 140 BRASILIA BRAZIL 141 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA 142 AMMAN JORDAN 143 TUNIS TUNISIA 144 MUMBAI INDIA 145 QUITO ECUADOR 146 BLANTYRE MALAWI 147 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI 148 LIBREVILLE GABON 149 DAKAR SENEGAL 150 CASABLANCA MOROCCO 151 SKOPJE MACEDONIA 152 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA 152 COLOMBO SRI LANKA 152 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA 152 LA PAZ BOLIVIA 156 TIRANA ALBANIA 157 LIMA PERU 157 MEXICO CITY MEXICO 159 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE 160 COTONOU BENIN 160 YEREVAN ARMENIA 162 BANJUL GAMBIA 163 HAVANA CUBA 164 MANAGUA NICARAGUA 165 JAKARTA INDONESIA 166 VIENTIANE LAOS, PEOPLE’S DEM. REPUBLIC OF 167 MANILA PHILIPPINES 168 KIGALI RWANDA 169 KAMPALA UGANDA 170 BANGKOK THAILAND 171 MANAMA BAHRAIN 172 TBILISI GEORGIA 173 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL 173 TEL AVIV ISRAEL 175 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA 176 DOUALA CAMEROON 176 YAOUNDE CAMEROON 178 BAKU AZERBAIJAN 178 KINGSTON JAMAICA 178 SAO PAULO BRAZIL 181 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN 181 LUANDA ANGOLA 183 ALGIERS ALGERIA 184 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO 185 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA 185 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA 187 BOGOTA COLOMBIA 188 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR 189 KIEV UKRAINE 190 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR 191 NIAMEY NIGER 192 MINSK BELARUS 193 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA 194 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS 195 LOME TOGO 196 ISTANBUL TURKEY 197 ST. PETERSBURG RUSSIA 198 YANGON MYANMAR 199 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA 200 MOSCOW RUSSIA 201 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA 201 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN 203 BRAZZAVILLE CONGO 203 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA 205 DHAKA BANGLADESH 206 ASHGABAT TURKMENISTAN 207 ABIDJAN CÔTE D’IVOIRE 208 TEHRAN IRAN 209 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN 210 PORT AU PRINCE HAITI 211 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN 212 HARARE ZIMBABWE 213 CAIRO EGYPT 214 BAMAKO MALI 215 BEIRUT LEBANON 216 ABUJA NIGERIA 217 LAGOS NIGERIA 218 N’DJAMENA CHAD 219 NAIROBI KENYA 220 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN 220 LAHORE PAKISTAN 222 CARACAS VENEZUELA 223 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC 224 KHARTOUM SUDAN 225 TRIPOLI LIBYA 226 KARACHI PAKISTAN 227 BAGHDAD IRAQ 228 KINSHASA DEMOCRATIC REP. OF THE CONGO 229 SANA’A YEMEN ARAB REPUBLIC 230 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 231 DAMASCUS SYRIA

*Based on the November 2018 Survey *Includes the following criteria: Relationship with other countries; Internal Stability; Crime; Law Enforcement; Limitations on personal Freedom; Media/Censorship

