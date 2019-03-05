Philoptochos and AHEPA New Rochelle Host Book Presentation

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – On Sunday, March 3, following services at Holy Trinity Church in New Rochelle, the Ladies Philoptochos Society and the James Plevritis – Joseph C. Keane AHEPA Chapter hosted a presentation by author Theodore Modis on his book Fortune Favors the Bold: A Women’s Odyssey through a Turbulent Century. The author’s presentation was informative, thought-provoking and passionate. The large crowd attending was inspired and engaged and lifted the author’s presentation to a very meaningful conversation about his book.

Set in the early 20th century in Greece, the book follows Theodosia, a teenage girl and her younger sister who lose their parents in Constantinople and are thrown into the massive population exchange between Greece and Turkey.

They arrive at a refugee camp in Northern Greece, where their choice is to perish or to use the resources at hand in order to survive. Despite all the difficulties they encounter, the sisters decide not to give up, and fight for a better life. Theodosia’s story carries on throughout a century of war and peace, invasions, and political disputes and is peppered with horrific events, likeable characters, and a great love story.

Theodore Modis was born in Florina, a small town in northwestern Greece. At the age of 18, he won a full scholarship to study in the USA. He received a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in Physics, both from Columbia University. Modis carried out research in particle-physics experiments at Brookhaven National Laboratory and afterward at CERN in Europe. Later, he worked at Digital Equipment Corporation as the head of a Management Science consultants group. Ten years later, he founded his own consulting company, Growth Dynamics, in Geneva.

Modis is the author/co-author of over 100 articles in scientific and business journals and nine books translated into several languages. He has on occasion taught at Columbia University, the University of Geneva, the European business schools INSEAD and IMD, and the leadership school DUXX in Monterrey, Mexico.

He has delivered many keynote speeches on a wide range of topics always maintaining a Big-Picture perspective. He has gained a worldwide reputation for his expertise in S-curves and his vehement criticism of the Singularity concept.

He lives in Lugano, Switzerland.

For more information, visit www.growth-dynamics.com.

Fortune Favors the Bold: A Women’s Odyssey through a Turbulent Century by Theodore Modis is available online.