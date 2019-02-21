New Cold Wave “Oceanis” to Sweep over Greece as of Friday Evening

The new cold wave of polar origin that is expected to hit Greece on Friday night was named “Oceanis” by the meteorological service of the National Observatory of Athens.

The main characteristics of the new cold wave will be a major drop in temperatures, heavy rainfall and rainstorms mostly over the sea, and dense snowfall in mountainous, semi-mountainous and even lowland areas. Snow is expected to fall even in Athens.

At the same time, gale-force northeasterly winds reaching up to 10 on the Beaufort scale will lash the Aegean, and strong winds will sweep over areas of eastern and southern Greece.